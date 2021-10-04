Man captured on video repeatedly punching dog

Warning: The video above shows violence against an animal. Viewer discretion is advised.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A video shared online shows a man repeatedly punching a dog in Grand Rapids.

It has gotten the attention of Kent County Animal Control and prompted an investigation.

News 8 received a copy of the video, which was recorded on Friday at an industrial area south of Ann street NW in Grand Rapids. It’s hard to watch, but now is the key piece of evidence in this animal cruelty case.

In the video, the dog can be heard yelping as the man punches it eight times.

“That was bad,” a man can be heard saying recording the video.

The man behind the cellphone told News 8 he heard yelling, which prompted him to grab his phone. When he looked toward the noise, he says, he saw the man trying to get a dog to come to him. The dog wouldn’t. Eventually, the man punched it.

Kent County Animal Shelter Director Angela Hollinshead said in a statement that an officer went out to the business Friday to investigate, but the man and dog were gone.

“We are grateful to the witnesses who informed us about this incident. We are working closely with the appropriate law enforcement agencies to ensure the welfare of this animal,” the statement continued.

She told News 8 Monday that the investigation was ongoing, but would not say where the dog, believed to be 1 or 2 years old, is now.

The penalty for an animal cruelty charge is more than three months in jail, but penalties increase with the severity of injuries. The prosecutor is expected to review the case this week.

If you see animal abuse, report it immediately to the county animal shelter. The Kent County Animal Shelter can be reached at 616.632.7304.