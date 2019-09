GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested for hiding in a closet at Sacred Heart Church on the city’s west side.

Authorities tell News 8 that church members found the man hiding in the building and tried to get him to leave but he refused.

This all happening while church was going on.

The man had no weapon and there was no injuries in this incident.

911 call of shots fired inside Sacred Heart Church, 153 Garfield….turns out to only be a loud door closing during a scuffle between church staff and homeless man found hiding in a closet. Service cont’d and man arrested for trespassing. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) September 8, 2019

Church continued on as normal after the arrest.