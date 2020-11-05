Man arrested in SE Grand Rapids homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the shooting death on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says 25-year-old Jaylin Tyreec-Mizaun Ruffin of Wyoming faces one count of open murder and one count of discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Wealthy Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE.

Police say 22-year-old Giovani Alvelo of Grand Rapids was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He died on Wednesday.

Ruffin was arrested Wednesday. If convicted, he faces life in prison. He will be arraigned in the 61st District Court, police say.

Despite the arrest, authorities are still investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.