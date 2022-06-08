GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man in Grand Rapids two weeks ago.

Jeffrey Craig, 27, was arrested Tuesday in Rockford, Illinois, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was expected to be extradited to Michigan to face charges of open murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges stem from the May 24 death of 24-year-old Naquie Mitz. He was shot in the area of S. Division Avenue and Cherry Street and died at the hospital.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but several witnesses reported there was a large group of people in the area at the time. Another witness reported hearing as many as seven gunshots.

The U.S. Marshals helped arrest Craig, GRPD said.