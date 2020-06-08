Man arrested for gunfire near GR protest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they’ve arrested a man for firing a gun near officers working at a protest downtown.

The incident happened near Commerce Avenue and Weston Street SW as protesters gathered during a scheduled peaceful demonstration Saturday evening. The mass of protesters were not in the vicinity at the time the shot was fired.

Grand Rapids police told News 8 officers they were uncertain but did not believe the suspect was a participant in the protest. They had not ascertained whether the gunfire was directed toward officers or anyone else.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to face criminal charges. No one was hurt in the incident.

The protest continued until 8 p.m. and was otherwise peaceful.