GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they arrested a man accused of driving an ATV recklessly near officers who were arresting a motorcyclist.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said in May, officers arrested Juan Rene Amaya at the intersection of Burton Street and Division Avenue for driving a motorcycle recklessly and fleeing and eluding. While officers were making the arrest, a person on an ATV drove dangerously close.

On June 20, Ricardo Amaya-Morales was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, and assault on a police officer in connection to the May incident. He was also charged with felony firearm charges, according to GRPD.

“The illegal activity by these riders has been terrorizing people in downtown Grand Rapids and in residential neighborhoods,” Police Chief Eric Winstrom said in a news release. “It’s a serious problem for the community. These arrests show that GRPD is committed to taking enforcement action and to following through when drivers are identified. Pedestrians, other drivers, kids on bikes or playing in their yards, they all deserve a safe environment.”