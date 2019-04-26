Grand Rapids

Man arrested for arsons in Grand Rapids

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 06:01 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody in connection to a string of arsons on Grand Rapids’ northwest side. 

Grand Rapids police say 34-year-old Demaar Lee McLaughlin is facing five charges, including two counts of third-degree arson, two counts of preparing to burn property worth between $1,000 and $20,000 and one count of fourth-degree arson.

The charges stem from a series of fires that happened on April 23. Two buildings, five vehicles and three trash/recycle bins were destroyed, firefighters said. The arsons also damaged four additional buildings and two other vehicles.

A motive for the fires is unclear.

McLaughlin remains in the Kent County jail without bond. 
 

