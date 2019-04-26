Man arrested for arsons in Grand Rapids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An April 24, 2019 booking photo for Demaar Lee McLaughlin. (Kent County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities battle a fire in the 900 block of Tamarack Avenue NW in Grand Rapids Monday, April 23, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities battle a fire in the 1000 block of Power Avenue NW in Grand Rapids Monday, April 23, 2019. [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody in connection to a string of arsons on Grand Rapids’ northwest side.

Grand Rapids police say 34-year-old Demaar Lee McLaughlin is facing five charges, including two counts of third-degree arson, two counts of preparing to burn property worth between $1,000 and $20,000 and one count of fourth-degree arson.

The charges stem from a series of fires that happened on April 23. Two buildings, five vehicles and three trash/recycle bins were destroyed, firefighters said. The arsons also damaged four additional buildings and two other vehicles.

A motive for the fires is unclear.

McLaughlin remains in the Kent County jail without bond.

