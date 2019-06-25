Man arrested after struggle with GRCC police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College says a man was arrested after causing a disturbance on campus Monday.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. at the enrollment center on GRCC’s downtown campus.

GRCC said the man, a 38-year-old prospective student whose name wasn’t released, caused a disturbance and then wouldn’t leave. Staff members called campus police. When the man still refused to leave, officers tried to arrest him.

At that point, GRCC said, the man fought back and hit the officers. They ultimately used their Tasers on him and he was arrested.

Two campus police officers were treated for injuries stemming from the struggle, but GRCC didn’t say how serious those injuries were.