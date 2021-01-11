Man arrest after firing long gun in NW Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was arrested after he fired a long gun in northwest Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. for a report of a person with a long gun and shots fired on Quarry Avenue NW near the intersection of Leonard Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a long gun sitting on the porch of a nearby house. The suspect cooperated with investigators and was taken into custody without incident, according to a GRPD news release.

Detectives determined that one round was fired within the house. There were no reports of injuries, the release said.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the police department said officers were still on scene but there is no danger to the public.