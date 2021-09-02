Man arraigned in NW Grand Rapids child sex assault cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of sexually assaulting children on Grand Rapids’ northwest side has been formally charged.

Frankly Farley, 39, was arraigned Thursday on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under age of 13 and one count of kidnapping-child enticement in connection to an Aug. 26 incident, as well as a count of kidnapping and a count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration in connection to a Monday incident.

Farley was arrested Tuesday after Grand Rapids police put out a call to the public asking for help to identify the suspect who was accosting children. Police say there were five incidents between Aug. 26 and Monday in the area of Alpine Avenue NW and Richmond Street and in Richmond Park. The victims were boys ranging in age from 5 to 13. Police say a stranger tried to lure them away by asking them to help him find a lost dog and that in at least one case, he implied he was armed.

Farley, who is homeless and has been living in a tent in the area of 4th Street and Broadway Avenue, was previously convicted of second-degree CSC in 2005 after attacking a 13-year-old boy. He is a registered sex offender.

The CSC and kidnapping charges against Farley now are each punishable by up to life in prison and the assault charge is punishable by up to 10 years.