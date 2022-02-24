Man arraigned in Meijer stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with stabbing two people in a Meijer store on Monday.

James Ivy was arraigned on Thursday morning on two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of dangerous weapon carrying with unlawful intent, and one count for being a habitual offender. This is Ivy’s fourth offense notice, according to court documents.

Grand Rapids police arrested the suspect early on Tuesday. He was carrying three knives, the court document says. Wyoming detectives said he confessed to the stabbing and said he took the knives from his daughter’s house with the intent of hurting someone.

Police previously said Ivy was homeless and was known to frequent the Meijer.

Michigan State Police records show that Ivy was convicted in 1991 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also arrested last summer for misdemeanor retail fraud, but MSP records don’t show any charges actually being filed in that case.

Kent County Probate Court documents from November 2015 also show doctors diagnosed Ivy with schizophrenia after he said he had been hearing voices. Before going to the hospital, the probate documents say, the suspect had experienced a “period of significant aggression.”

If convicted on the new charges, Ivy faces life in prison.