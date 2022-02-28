Man allegedly produced child porn in W. MI of OK girl, 16

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 38-year-old man has been accused of producing child pornography while in Ottawa County and using an Oklahoma teenager as his subject.

According to court documents, Cameron Hardy created sexually explicit videos of a 16-year-old Oklahoma girl between July 1, 2020 and Oct. 28, 2021, approximately.

The videos found on Hardy’s phone are both recordings that were sent and live videos between the teen and himself, the documents show. The videos are both screen recordings and snapchat files.

It is unclear how the two became connected.