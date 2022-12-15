GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man pled guilty Thursday to using government COVID-19 business loans for his own personal expenses.

Kurtis James Vandermolen, 50, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering. He could face up to 40 years in prison with three years of supervised release and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

In July 2020, Vandermolen applied for a government loan through the Paycheck Protection Program. His application was for a fake company called Breakout Strategies Corporation, which Vandermolen alleged had been in business since January of that year and had 11 employees, court documents say. He was granted a loan of $100,641, which was put into an account in the name of the fake company.

Prosecutors say that Vandermolen used the money for personal expenses, most notably in September 2020. That’s when he withdrew $18,752 from the Breakout Strategies Corporation account at Consumers Credit Union to pay for a 2010 BMW convertible, according to court documents.

In 2021, court documents say Vandermolen applied for another loan through PPP for the same company by submitting fake bank statements, tax records and wage and hour records. He was again granted a loan, this time for $69,361. Court documents say that Vandermolen used that money to pay for other personal expenses like a Florida wedding in May 2021.