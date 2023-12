GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County jury has found a man not guilty of the 2016 shooting death of another man in Grand Rapids.

Omar Wilson was acquitted of a murder charge on Friday, the Kent County prosecutor said. A jury did convict Wilson of two weapons charges.

A Nov. 5, 2019, photo of Omar Wilson from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The case stemmed from the death of 27-year-old Mark Toliver, who was shot and killed May 25, 2016, while sitting on his front porch.

The murder charges were filed against Wilson in October 2020.