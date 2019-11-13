Man accused of raping clerk in GR store denied bond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 38-year-old man accused of raping a clerk at a Grand Rapids convenience store over the weekend is pleading not guilty.

Byron Morris made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday. He is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and unarmed robbery. A judge denied bond, saying Morris was a risk to the public.

Morris had been in jail for months on drug charges but was released a week before the alleged crime.

Grand Rapids Police Department says Morris walked into a convenience store on the city’s West Side around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say he was mulling around inside, left and returned roughly 30 minutes later. His hand was in his pocket, which made it appear that he was armed, police say.

Police say he then took the lone clerk into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

On his way out of the store, he allegedly stole a purse from a woman walking into inside before taking off.

Police later located Morris. The store tells News 8 that cameras inside captured him.