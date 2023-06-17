A June 16, 2023 booking photo of Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in her car at a downtown Grand Rapids apartment building has been booked into the Kent County jail, online records show.

Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa, 27, was booked into the Kent County Correctional Facility Friday.

Jail records show he is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder.

Bernal-Sosa was arrested in the Chicagoland area June 9 and faces charges of first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in the death of 22-year-old Leah Gomez.

On May 31, Gomez was found shot dead in a car in the parking lot of Loose Leaf Lofts in downtown Grand Rapids, police said. Her child, whose father is Bernal-Sosa, was also in the car but was not hurt, according to police.