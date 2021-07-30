Man accused of drunken driving in crash that killed teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to a car crash on US-131 that killed one teen and injured another.

Police say Ryan Michael Carter, 27, was arraigned Friday on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and false report of a felony.

The charges stem from the July 6 crash of a Ford F-150 on US-131 at the I-196 interchange in downtown Grand Rapids that killed a 15-year-old boy. His name has not been released.

The crash also put a 15-year-old girl identified by loved ones as Mirelis in the hospital. A GoFundMe account to help cover her medical expenses says she was thrown from the truck and suffered serious injuries to her head. As of last week, according to that GoFundMe account, Mirelis was in stable condition, but still sedated as she recovers.

In a tweet announcing charges Friday, Michigan State Police said in addition to the two 15-year-olds, there were also two other passengers in the truck at the time of the crash. Neither they nor Carter, who MSP says was driving, were hurt.