GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of hitting a bicyclist with a car, then dragging him for several blocks will spend years in prison. The bicyclist later died.

Trevon Poe was sentenced to 3.5 to 15 years Wednesday in Kent County Circuit Court, according to court officials.

In May 2023, Poe pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death. Pleading no contest is not an admission of guilt, but it is treated like a conviction in sentencing.

In October 2022, 30-year-old Gurcharan Sikh Singh was riding a bike in Grand Rapids when he was hit by a car and then dragged for multiple blocks, police said. He died at the hospital.

Poe, then 27, was arrested.