Man, 95, dies after Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 95-year-old man died after a house fire on Grand Rapids’ northwest side Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 1600 block of Bridge Street near Bristol Avenue NW.

Bridge Street is closed in the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a small fire near the front of the house. A 95-year-old man was also found unconscious and not breathing.

He was later pronounced dead, according to Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman.

There were working smoke detectors in the house, Lehman said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.