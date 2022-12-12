GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The holidays are a time for celebrating, but they can also be a stressful time for many. That stress can prove especially difficult for people struggling with alcohol addiction.

Hannah Reed, a therapist with Wedgwood Christian Services in Grand Rapids, said there are steps people can take to prepare themselves when they find themselves in a situation that could be triggering and lead to alcohol abuse.

“The best thing you can do is to plan ahead and to be self-aware of some of the triggers you are experiencing that you know might lead to an urge to use alcohol,” said Reed.

Many people also may have family members who are struggling with alcohol addiction. Reed suggests that long-term success in treating addiction is rooted in people creating new social norms that focus on alternatives that normalize fun without including alcohol.

For the full conversation with Hannah Reed, watch the video in the player above.