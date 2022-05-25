GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Patrick Lyoya’s father was in Washington D.C. Wednesday as President Joe Biden signed an executive order for police reform.

Peter Lyoya and Israel Siku, the interpreter for Lyoya’s family, attended the signing on the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

The executive order “will increase accountability, ban chokeholds, restrict no-knock entries, and more for federal law enforcement officers — and it incentivizes state and local officers to do the same,” Biden said in a tweet.

Breonna Taylor’s mom was also in attendance, according to a Facebook post by Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack.