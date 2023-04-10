An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya (Courtesy of Lyoya family)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lawyers for Patrick Lyoya’s family will be holding a news conference in Detroit Monday.

Ben Crump and Ven Johnson — the attorneys for Lyoya’s family — are expected to give an update on the civil lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr.

According to a news release, Crump and Johnson will reveal substantial new evidence in the lawsuit and discuss police expert sworn affidavits that detail multiple police policies and procedures they believe Schurr ignored.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Monday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Schurr fatally shot Lyoya on April 4, 2022. Schurr, who has since lost his job, was charged with second-degree murder, and a trial has been scheduled for Oct. 24.