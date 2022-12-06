Chris Schurr in a Grand Rapids courtroom for the end of his preliminary hearing on Oct. 31, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya are filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and Christopher Schurr.

Former Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Christopher Schurr shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson will hold a news conference on Wednesday to talk about the civil lawsuit, a spokesperson said in a Tuesday release.

It said the attorneys “will share the overwhelming evidence that is included in the lawsuit against the city and Schurr, that proves racial profiling and excessive force took place during the traffic stop, physical altercation and eventual killing of Lyoya.”

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WOODTV.com. Lyoya’s father will be in attendance.

The former GRPD officer has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lyoya. Schurr’s defense team argues he acted in self-defense and in accordance with GRPD policy, while the prosecutor has said the shooting cannot be justified by self-defense.

In October, a judge ordered Schurr to stand trial in Lyoya’s death. A trial date has not been scheduled.