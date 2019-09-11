Lt: Fire that destroyed GR home deemed arson

A house in Grand Rapids was destroyed in a fire Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An official says a fire that destroyed a vacant house in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning was set intentionally.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Lt. William Smith tells News 8 the fire was caused by arson.

Smith says fire officials are working in cooperation with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The fire started around 5 a.m. Tuesday at a house on Prospect Avenue near Hall Street on the city’s southeast side. No one was inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.