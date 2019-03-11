Lowell school worker pleads not guilty to child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A part-time employee with Lowell Public Schools has pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Madalynne Page Iteen appeared in a federal court in Grand Rapids Monday morning, where she entered her plea. She’s charged with production and distribution of child pornography.

Iteen was indicted on March 6.

A criminal complaint written by a Homeland Security Investigations agent said federal authorities in Grand Rapids started investigating Iteen after getting a tip from police in Ontario, Canada.

The Ontario officers busted someone for child porn in January and were keeping an eye on the suspect’s email account when an email came in that included pornographic images of an infant. Investigators soon identified the person who took the photos as Iteen.

Last month, authorities searched and seized items from Iteen’s home, including her iPhone, iPhone smart watch and lap top. She was also arrested.

The indictment stated Iteen took at least four pornographic photos she sent through Snapchat. According to the criminal complaint, Iteen admitted that she took the pornographic images last summer after being instructed to do so by someone she met online.

The complaint said the search of Iteen’s house turned up evidence that confirmed the images were taken there.

In a message to parents, Lowell Superintendent Gregory Pratt didn’t name Iteen, but said the part-time employee arrested was on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The superintendent said no students or other employees are believed to have been involved in the case, but would not elaborate further. He said the district is fully cooperating with authorities.

School officials would not tell 24 Hour News 8 what Iteen’s role in the district was.

Iteen remains free on bond.