Loved ones seek answers after man’s assault, death in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Loved ones are looking for answers after a man died weeks after being assaulted in downtown Grand Rapids.

Cody Lee Dahlquist, 22, died Sept. 22, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

Police say Dahlquist was found injured around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 5 near Monroe Avenue and West Fulton Street. Police say he had been assaulted. He was taken to the hospital, where he died two and a half weeks later.

An undated photo of Cody Dahlquist courtesy his online obituary.

Authorities say an autopsy found he died of craniocerebral trauma and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

The victim’s girlfriend Lindsay McIntyre said Dahlquist was in Grand Rapids visiting her from Kalamazoo and that the two were out celebrating a friend’s birthday.

McIntyre said she went home early without Dahlquist because she had work in the morning. When she woke up, she learned he’d been attacked and taken to the hospital.

“He is like the number one person who did not deserve this,” she said. “He’s so kind, he’s so sweet. He’s literally the type of person who’d give you his last $5, he would take the shirt off his back and give it to a complete stranger.”

The victim’s online obituary says Dahlquist was originally from Coloma and graduated from Coloma High School in 2016. He left behind his parents, several siblings and a significant other.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen or knows anything about the assault to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.