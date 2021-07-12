Loved ones identify teen critically injured in US-131 crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Loved ones of a teenage girl who was critically injured in a car crash that killed another teen last week on US-131 in Grand Rapids are sharing more details.

The crash happened early in the morning on July 6 on northbound US-131 near the I-196 interchange downtown.

A 15-year-old boy from Grand Rapids died after the crash. A 15-year-old girl, also from Grand Rapids, remains in the hospital as of Monday.

A family friend of the girl identified her as Mirelis. Loved ones also call her Mirelita.

A GoFundMe page posted to help with her medical expenses says she was thrown from the vehicle upon impact during the crash. It goes on to say that she underwent nine hours of surgery to treat her skull and eyes.

The 15-year-old boy’s identity has not been released yet.

Anyone who would like to donate to help with Mirelis’ needs can visit the family’s GoFundMe page.