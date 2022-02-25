Love beer and noodles? Get your fix this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking to try some new foods and beer this weekend? There are three separate events can help expand your palette.

BEER

If you’re looking for a pre-beer festival party, City Built Brewing Company has you covered.

From noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, the brewing company is holding a free, family-friendly Pre-Party for Winter Beer Fest at 820 Monroe Ave. NW.

“It all started with wanting to throw a party and invite our brewery friends. So, we knew they’d all be in town for (Michigan Brewers Guild’s 16th Annual Winter Beer Festival) that is happening tomorrow… and our how was to just have a place for them to gather,” Edwin Collazo, president and CEO of City Built Brewing Company, said.

There will be an ice bar, outdoor games, food and new beer. Live music will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. The bands include: Frontier Ruckus, Guilt Trip and La Furia Del Ritmo.

The event is taking place outdoors, so guests are encouraged to dress appropriately. There will be a warming center inside the brewery for those who want to escape the cold.

If you want to continue your beer tasting journey on Saturday, you can head over to the Michigan Brewers Guild’s 16th Annual Winter Beer Festival at the LMCU Ballpark from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The 21 and older event features “hundreds of fresh, local beers from Michigan’s finest breweries, plus local music, performers, ice sculptures and carving demonstrations, fire pits to chase away the cold, and food available for purchase.”

Tickets are $55 per person in advance, plus service fees, or $65 day of, if available. Tickets can be purchased here.

According to the event’s website, there are designated driver tickets available for $10 at Will Call. You must be 21 and older to purchase.

“Servers will not pour beer to Designated Drivers, and anyone caught drinking on a Designated Driver ticket will be immediately ejected from the festival,” the website said.

For a full list of beers and more information about the event, click here.

ASIAN NOODLES

On Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., the first ever Noodle Fest will be taking place at the Sixth Street Bridge Park at 647 Monroe Ave. NW.

“Our goal is to showcase the diversity in our community. We have such a diverse culture with many, many backgrounds and it’s represented in noodles,” Ace Marasigan, executive director for the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation, said.

The outdoor event will have seven vendors that are serving $5 bowls of noodle-based dishes. Each dish will represent a different country and flavor. Guests can purchase the bowls by either cash or card.

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation is looking to award a winner for who can bring in the most voters through donations. While not required, attendees are encouraged to vote. All proceeds from votes will go to the foundation.