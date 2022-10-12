GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids’ Forestry Division is offering up approximately 2,000 logs for anyone looking for some extra lumber.

The giveaway will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 5 at the City’s yard waste drop off site at 2001 Butterworth Street SW. According to a news release from the city, the logs are approximately eight feet long and one foot in diameter. The city will have staff available to help with loading.

There is no limit to how much wood a person can take. The logs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the city is asking people to go online and reserve a 30-minute timeslot.

Joe Sulak, the superintendent of the city’s parks & recreation department, believes the giveaway can help a lot of people around Grand Rapids, reduce the city’s carbon footprint and save some money.

“The No. 1 thing that we are trying to do is make a sustainable system for this wood use. Because a lot of times it’s thought of as waste and it’s not. It’s actually a resource,” Sulak told News 8. “With that though, we do have deferred costs. We have to pay to grind these logs down. If we can actually get them in people’s hands and they can use them, then we’re deferring that cost.”

Sulak says the forestry division usually harvests between 300 and 400 trees each year depending on projects. Currently, the city has approximately 2,000, some of which has been around for a long time and are no longer top quality. And while some of this stockpile may be best used as firewood, down the line, the city hopes to sell the lumber at a market price to local woodworkers.

“This year’s giveaway is all free. Some of these trees, you know, they come to their end of life. They may have defects; they may have rot. It is what it is,” Sulak said. “Sometimes we’re removing trees that are good, quality lumber and they have a value, and we would expect to get reimbursed for that value.”

While this first batch of lumber may be of lower quality, Sulak and his team are also focused on the future and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

“In general, wood chips, they’ll degrade down and release all of its carbon in two to three years. Whereas, if we can provide quality logs that can be either milled down into flooring or molding or even lumber. A lot of that stuff can be held up for decades,” Sulak said.