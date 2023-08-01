GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An educator who spent over 30 years working for Grand Rapids Public Schools has died, the school district says.

Olivia Anderson was a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal, according to a statement released by GRPS. She retired in 2000.

After retiring, she served on the Grand Rapids Community College Board of Trustees for years, the district said.

This year, Anderson received the Distinguished Alumna Award from GRCC for her service and particular focus on inclusion and equity.

She died Friday at the age of 81, according to the funeral home. Information about funeral services is available online.