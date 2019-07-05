Longtime Grand Rapids city planner leaving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who’s helped usher in an era of rebirth for Grand Rapids over nearly two decades is leaving.

As city planner Suzanne Schulz is leaving the Grand Rapids Planning Department for a job in the private sector.

Schulz has been with the department for nearly 20 years — 14 of those years as the city planner. She was here for the ups and downs.

“It’s great to have all these ideas and say, ‘This is what we would like,’ or ‘Wouldn’t this be great?’ But there is a pragmatism that has to be applied, and an understanding of what it takes to get that done,” Schulz explained.

Schulz took over the post as the country was heading into one of its worst recessions. As the city navigated the economic slump, she guided the planning department in building that has reshaped the city’s skyline.

Schulz says the biggest challenge was changing the direction of an outdated master plan that envisioned Grand Rapids as a city with a shrinking population to one attracting more people who want to live in its neighborhoods and downtown.

She said she wanted to see a city plan that allowed residents to have an impact on how development proceeded in Grand Rapids. She believes the city’s current growth is because of that citizen involvement.

Schulz leaves as the city embarks on a new master plan. She says it should be someone new who undertakes that task.

Schulz will begin work with architectural and development firm Progressive AE in September.