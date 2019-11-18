Longtime GR philanthropist Stella Royce dies at 92

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Stella Royce, a longtime community member in Grand Rapids passed away Saturday at the age of 92.

She and her husband Chuck Royce, who passed in June 2015, were both longtime supporters of St. Cecilia Music Center. They served the organization for over 60 years as board members, committee members, campaign chairs and dedicated donors.

Five generations of the Royce family have participated at St. Cecilia Music Center.

Cathy Holbrook, the executive director of St. Cecilia Music Center issued comments.

“Stella Royce has given over 60 years of service to St. Cecilia Music Center. We are so saddened by the loss of one our most important and beloved patrons and supporters. Chuck and Stella Royce are referred to as the Patron Saints of St. Cecilia Music Center and St. Cecilia wouldn’t be what it is today without them. The immense impact the Royces had on this organization is commemorated in the naming of Royce Auditorium, which will be the family’s legacy in the building forever. We are in the planning stages of the Helen DeVos Legacy Award Gala in March, where we will pay tribute to Stella Royce and all she has done for SCMC and for the arts overall in West Michigan. That event will be even more important now that she is gone, but somewhat bittersweet.”

For decades, Chuck and Stella helped build the Royce Rolls Ringer Company.

Additionally, Stella enjoyed music as a soprano soloist and was a member of the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus. She served many organizations across the city, including serving as a board member for the Grand Rapids Symphony and Opera Grand Rapids.

Stella will be the second recipient of the Helen DeVos Legacy Award on March 7, 2020. This award is given to a woman in West Michigan who models service to the arts.

Stella is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Stella’s life will be held on Saturday at St. Cecilia Music Hall at 24 Ransom Avenue in Grand Rapids from 1-3 p.m.