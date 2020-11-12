Longtime GR Home for Vets volunteer dies on Veterans Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who served West Michigan veterans for decades died on Veterans Day.

Sarah Brooks volunteered at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans for nearly six decades. She died on Wednesday.

“Not enough is being done for our veterans. I pray for that,” said Brooks to News 8 in 2016.

About three years ago, the then 91-year-old was the first recipient of the American Legion Auxiliary Lifetime Achievement Award. It honored her more than 35,000 hours of volunteer service, which is the equivalent of working 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year, without a single day off for nearly 17 years.

“I enjoy people. My main concern is the veterans, and I come here to make them happy,” Brooks said in a 2017 video by the American Legion Auxiliary.

In a Facebook post, American Legion Auxiliary Department of MI 5th District described her as being “faithful, fabulous, feisty, friendly” and “formidable.”

“It may be fitting that she passed away on Veterans Day because veterans were a part of her heart,” the Facebook post reads.