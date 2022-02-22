Long time lead fighter moves to Grand Rapids City Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s an issue that lingers long after it disappears from the headlines.

“Flint definitely raised awareness. And then there’s been the ongoing conversations out of Benton Harbor. People are very tuned into the fact that lead is a neurotoxin for kids,” said Paul Haan, the longtime head of Get the Lead Out.

Get the Lead Out is a collaborative that began in 2001 that helped identify and remove lead paint in older homes in the area.

Haan is now taking his mission to city hall.

He was recently appointed lead program specialist with the city of Grand Rapids.

“I’ve always had an interest in environmental issues. I’ve also always had an interest in kids, and kids succeeding in life. And this really does bring those two things together,” said Haan.

His new job signals a more aggressive approach on the part of city hall to dealing with lead in homes.

The goal is getting lead before lead gets to the kid.

“Typically, cities are not public health players. And the city of Grand Rapids has stepped up and said, ‘This is important. This matters to the people in our community. We have to move on this,'” said Haan.

While waterline corrosion has caused problems in Flint and Benton Harbor, lead paint in older homes is the biggest source of lead poisoning in Kent County.

According to the Kent County Health Department’s 2018 blood lead level study, children ages 1 to 2 had the highest elevated blood lead levels.

Home built before 1978 are most at risk for having lead paint.

In Grand Rapids, that’s four out of five homes, according to the health department.

Nearly three out of five homes in Kent County were built prior to 1978.

The Health Department lead survey says zip codes 49501, 45504, 49507, 49514, 49518, 49534, 49599, 49502, 49505, 49508, 49515, 49523, 49546, 49560, 49503, 49506, 49510, 49516, 49525, 49548 and 49588 accounted for 65% of all blood lead levels measured and contributed 89% of all elevated blood lead levels in children less than 6 years of age during 2018.

Wyoming had the second highest elevated blood lead count and the second highest blood lead level count.

Combined, Grand Rapids and Wyoming accounted for 94% of all elevated blood lead in Kent County for 2018. Zip codes 49507, 49503 and 49504 had the highest frequency and proportion of blood lead level measurements at 29.4%, 17% and 17% respectively. These accounted for 63.5% of total elevated blood lead, according to the report.

Haan says effort over the last 20 years have helped improve the numbers.

But more work needs to be done.

“We did a lot of interventions that drive down numbers. And those things have reached their peak effectiveness. And now, if we want to go further, we’ve got to do more,” said Haan. “Right now, we’re testing about 60%of the kids that should be tested at 1 and 2 years of age. So, we have an incomplete picture. But the incomplete picture we have shows that we have work to do.”

Haan worked with the city during his tenure at Get the Lead Out and the Healthy Homes Coalition.

His new job will help create a more strategic plan, run through the city’s Community Services Department.

It’s a carrot and stick approach.

Lead testing could become a part of the city’s rental certification process.

At the same time, the city can help landlords get access to grant dollars and loan interest loans for lead abatement.

Haan admits it’s a difficult task, but says with the right partners on board, he’s convinced the city can improve the health of its children.

“The city can’t just wave a magic wand and say, ‘Do this,'” Haan said. “It’s got to be realistic, doable, implementable. That’s my job.”