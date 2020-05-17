Long time GRPD/GRFD Chaplain dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Father Dennis Morrow, the west side priest who guided countless Grand Rapids police officers and firefighters through good and bad times, has died.

He passed away late Saturday night surrounded by family, according to Captain Matt Keusch. Father Dennis Morrow was 72-years-old.

“Car 17 from all personnel: May you find peace and rest with our Lord, thank you for you unending support! With love, Grand Rapids Fire.” was the call put out over fire dispatch this morning, using the chaplains long time radio designation.

The son of a firefighter, Father Den as he was known to many, was appointed chaplain to both departments in 1976.

He was a Pastor at St. Peter and Paul Church on Quarry North West at the time of his death.

Just two weeks ago, a large contingent of fire fighters and police officers packed the streets in front of the church to honor the father on his 72nd birthday. Despite his failing health, Father Morrow was able to to wave to the crowd from a parsonage window.

Services for Father Morrow have not been announced at this time.