GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-standing Grand Rapids business has survived the economic impact of the pandemic and is emerging with new owners.

The Purple East smoke shop opened in 1974 and was recently sold following a reorganization in bankruptcy court.

Drew Phillippy, who ran the store during the restructuring, purchased the shop with his business partner Jerell Smith. They officially became the owners this month.

When the downtown location shut down, some customers thought the business was closed for good.

“We had all these extra locations and then COVID hit. We had to file the Chapter 11, to reorganize the finances to stay in business,” Phillippy said.

When the stay-at-home orders were lifted the business was able to reopen the location on Plainfield Avenue, which first opened in 2018 on the northeast side of Grand Rapids.

The owner, who was deported just before the pandemic hit, decided to sell the business to Phillippy and Smith.

“Continuing the legacy of the business was one of the main reasons that I wanted to buy it,” Phillippy said.

Keeping the store locally owned was also important for the new owners.

“I knew it would be a huge responsibility for me, but I also knew that the other option for the owner was to just put it on the open market,” Phillippy said.

The legalization of cannabis in Michigan has helped the business and gives the owners hope for expansion.

“I think it has got a great future in the state of Michigan and I’m really pleased as to how it has been so far,” Smith said. “I think that we’re definitely going through and ushering a new era.”