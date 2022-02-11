Long Road Distillers to open ‘Less Traveled’ tasting room in GR

In this Feb. 1, 2022 photo, contractors continue work at 959 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids, which Long Road Distillers wants to turn into a tasting room.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cocktail lovers in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood will soon have another option, steps away from Brewery Vivant.

On Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved Long Road Distillers’ plan to open a tasting room and cocktail lounge at 959 Cherry St., just west of Diamond Avenue.

“We’ve had our eye on this even before we opened our first location on the West Side, knowing that this was a vibrant, walkable community,” co-owner Kyle Van Strien said.

Van Strien is also the chair of the Grand Rapids Planning Commission. He recused himself from voting on his business as well as a similar tasting room proposal by Eastern Kille Distillery.

Long Road Distillers also announced a name for the new tasting room this week: Less Traveled, “a nod to the distillery’s way of doing things,” the business stated in a news release.

Construction crews have spent months transforming the Cherry Street retail space that was previously home to Under the Vines. They’ve stripped off stucco, removed “some strange faux roofs” to reveal tile underneath and poured a new patio, which will be partially covered by a metal pergola and enclosed with fencing. The plans also call for skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Van Strien said they’re going to seek grant funding to do similar roof work on the Lake Drive side of the building.

“(It’s a) huge improvement,” Van Strien said.

“I think this is going to further compliment the development of the area and pedestrian access and outdoor access, which we all are enjoying,” Grand Rapids Planning Commission member Susan Shannon said.

Van Strien says Less Traveled will have a different atmosphere than Long Road Distillers’ original tasting room. The new location will have a bar and lounge area and serve up a shorter menu of cocktails prepared using Long Road Distillers’ spirits.

The nearly 1,100-square-foot space will accommodate about 40 patrons inside and another 45 outside on the patio overlooking Cherry Street.

Less Traveled will also sell merchandise and bottled spirits for customers to take home and offer some snacks that will be prepared off-site.

Long Road Distillers expects to open Less Traveled later this spring. The business’ starting hours are expected to be 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and noon until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Long Road Distillers will continue to operate its original distillery and on-site cocktail bar and restaurant at 537 Leonard St. NW.