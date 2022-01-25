Lofts at 820 in Grand Rapids to be sold

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lofts at 820 in Grand Rapids is being sold.

According to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the building, with eight commercial tenants and over 80 apartments, is being sold. It is not yet known who the buyer is.

Lofts on 820 and the buyer have reached a purchase agreement.

MEDC approved on Tuesday a request from Lofts on 820 and its bank to extend the maturity date of a state-backed redevelopment loan for the building so that the sale can happen. That loan was extended on April 26.

The Lofts on 820 building project, which redeveloped a former office building, was finished in 2018.