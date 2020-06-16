Local women bake to help combat systemic racism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids women are baking cakes to help support the Black Lives Matter movement as part of a larger international effort called Bakers Against Racism.

Think of it as a large, online, international bake sale.

“Obviously no one is going to take a bite of my cake and be like, ‘Ah, I fixed society,'” said Megan Clawson, one of the local women involved. “But (it helps) by raising money, donating to good causes to people that know how to fix thing, know how to make change, have a plan of action because I don’t know how to fix systemic racism.”

She and fellow baker Kate Leeder watched the recent racially charged events unfold across the county and wanted to be part of the change.

“You’ve got to do something,” Leeder said. “And I didn’t know how to start. I didn’t know where to begin.”

But both women knew how to bake.

“It’s how I show people I love them and it’s a piece of me,” Leeder said.

They came across Bakers Against Racism, an international moment started by well-known pastry chefs. The concept is simple: Bake something, sell it and donate the proceeds to a charity that supports people of color.

“For me personally, I am expecting” a baby, Clawson said. “So the future of our country has a little bit different meaning to me now than it did a few months ago. … This is not where any of us want to live or raise children in a country like this.”

Clawson and Leeder say they are done sitting idle. It’s time for action.

“It can be whatever you can do,” Leeder said. “I can cook and so that’s what I’m doing.”

The women are donating all sales to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. You can buy from Leeder and Clawson’s bake sales online.