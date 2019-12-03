Local students create 3D storybooks for the blind

Students at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School use special pens to add dimension to storybooks for the blind. (Dec. 3, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Elementary school students in Grand Rapids took time on Giving Tuesday to create special storybooks for people who are blind.

Students at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School in Grand Rapids used 3D pens from 3Doodler to draw over illustrations, adding texture to the pages.

“The plastic filament that comes out raises the picture so that the visually impaired child can feel the outlines of those illustrations,” Jeanne Walch, who teaches an enrichment class, explained.

The goal is to create a book that people who are blind can “see.”

“I don’t know what a visually impaired student would see with their hands when they’re reading a book or what visually impaired kids have access to in terms of picture books. We’re hoping this will help bring something new to them to discover,” Walch said.

The 3D books will go libraries, schools and other organizations that help the visually impaired.

“I think that they (the visually impaired) are teaching us. That’s what’s really neat. They’ve taught us to look at differences that come from a different perspective,” Walch said. “It’s the richest experience.”