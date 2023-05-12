GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular event for music lovers in Grand Rapids will return on May 20.

Six area bands will be taking part in Local Spins Fest 2023. This is the second year of the concert put on by Local Spins, a website that’s been covering the local music scene in Grand Rapids for more than a decade.

The theme of the concert this year is celebrating the power of female artistry.

“Local Spins has been dedicated and writing stories about these bands,” John Sinkevics, the editor and publisher of Local Spins, said. “Doing videos, podcasts and otherwise sort of letting people know what they’re all about. The same thing with some of the events and some of the venues that went through a pretty tough time during COVID, and this is the time where things are really exploding and coming back. And I think it’s great that we can celebrate that and at the same time spotlight some artists from this area who are really, really making an impact.”

Local Spins Fest 2023 is happening Saturday, May 20 at the Studio Park Piazza in downtown Grand Rapids. Tickets are $20.

The show starts at 4 p.m. with Grace Theisen Band:

4 p.m.: Grace Theisen Band

5 p.m.: Lokella

6 p.m.: Sarena Rae

7 p.m.: Kari Lynch Band

8 p.m.: Earth Radio

9 p.m.: In the Valley Below

For more information, go to localspins.com.