GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids business is giving back by raising money for hospice and cancer patients.

Beauty by Felicia held a grand opening Saturday at its lash salon and candle bar on Burton Street near Division Avenue.

The business combines the owner’s passions with a mission of helping people in need.

The idea of opening a business came from a cause owner Felicia Wingfield holds close to her heart.

“I started this business just to give back to my community. I do it for cancer and hospice patients,” Wingfield said.

The licensed esthetician gives a portion of the proceeds from products and services sold at Beauty by Felicia to help patients and their families with expenses not covered by insurance.

“Rides to and from hospitals, co-pays. Anything cancer or hospice patients need,” Wingfield said.

Wingfield has been donating to local hospice care centers for several years after working with patients firsthand.

“Everybody thinks hospice is like end of life that means their doctor is gonna take them off all their medications that their loved one is gonna die but people actually graduate from hospice and they actually live longer, they live better lives,” Wingfield said.

She wanted to help after seeing the impact hospice had providing care to her grandmother.

“Just that outlook as far as what hospice provides really got me wanting to help out,” Wingfield said.

She also works on lashes of cancer patients who are in remission, their skin can be too fragile while they are still undergoing chemotherapy.

“They feel great. They look great,” Wingfield said. “It’s a piece of them they give back to themselves.”

The new location looks to make the experience more comfortable for patients.

“They finally can come and have their own space. I was actually working out of a salon so here it’s just more personal,” Wingfield said.

In addition to the lash salon, customers can make organic candles, which also helps support the cause.

Wingfield says being able to give back to patients makes all the work worth it.

“Just me helping them out is satisfaction enough. That’s what I’m here for and I feel like that’s my purpose,” Wingfield said.

She has donated about $12,000 to hospice patients and their families since 2018.