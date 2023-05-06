On May 6, 2023, about 40 members of the Lions Club helped to build beds for The Dock and Sleep In Heavenly Place to provide to families in need.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — About 20 kids in the Wyoming area will soon have new beds to sleep on.

On Saturday morning, about 40 members of the Lions Club helped to build beds for The Dock and Sleep In Heavenly Place to provide for families in need.

“People who are asking for them are people whose kids currently sleep on the floor, on mattresses on blankets or simply on the carpet all by itself,” Jerry Antoon, a volunteer at Sleep in Heavenly Place, said. “We have occasional build days six to eight times a year.”

The Dock, a youth ministry located at 4669 Division Ave. S, entered a partnership with Sleep In Heavenly Place after one of the youths heard about a kid that didn’t have a bed.

“It’s fun to see the parents’ eyes light up when they see these beds being delivered and installed to the kids’ rooms,” Antoon said.

The single or double beds also include mattresses and bedding at no cost to families.

Churches, organizations and individuals are all invited to assist with this effort. If you would to be the next volunteer or if you would like to donate, visit www.shpbeds.org.