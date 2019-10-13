Local NAACP marks 100 years with Freedom Fund events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids chapter of the NAACP is hosting its Freedom Fund Conference this week as it celebrates 100 years.

The keynote speaker at events this week will be activist Korey Wise, one of the Central Park Five, who was wrongfully convicted of an assault in New York City and spent years in prison before being exonerated. His story was recently told in the Netflix series “When They See Us.”

Wise will speak at a community breakfast and panel discussion on Thursday morning, then at a youth luncheon. He will also host a mixer in the evening. Wise will share his story at the conference gala at the JW Marriott on Friday.

The youth luncheon is already sold out. Tickets for the other events can be purchased online.

The Freedom Fund Dinner and Awards, now in its 53rd year, raises funds for the local NAACP. It says this year’s events are about “bringing awareness and education to the upcoming elections, the 2020 census, and education on civic engagement.”

The NAACP Greater Grand Rapids Branch was chartered by the national organization in February 1919.