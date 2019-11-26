Local musician brings big stage back home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Elise Azkoul is familiar with different stages in life. After all, the 2009 East Grand Rapids graduate has been on some of the biggest.

Her music career has spanned the stage of her 8th grade talent show at EGR; Chicago stages where she studied classical music in college; in Atlanta coffee bars, weddings, and other gigs, that she now calls home; on TNT’s Inside the NBA, where her viral parody about Shaq got the superstars attention live on-air; and on NBC’s hit reality show The Voice, where Azkoul was part of Team Gwen in the top 40.

But perhaps the most important stage she’s ever been on will be this Friday, at home in West Michigan. Azkoul will be performing an intimate concert at High Five Grand Rapids and releasing songs from her debut album.

“It’s really true to my sound,” Azkoul said of those first career songs. “Through growing up in West Michigan, through my experience in Chicago, in Atlanta gigging, and being on The Voice, all these things brought me to this moment to create this first album.”

Azkoul describes her style as a unique blend. She says her voice is a mix of Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse, Sam Smith, John Legend and some of the classics, like Frank Sinatra.

That style she says has grown through her time on The Voice where she picked up so much about music from Kelly Clarkston, Blake Shelton, John Legend and her coach, Gwen Stefani.

“Gwen is such a sweet person and gave me some great tips,” Azkoul said about the style and singing expertise Stefani shared. “A lot of the stuff you don’t see on tv but we had some really cool moments.”

Some of her most encouraging moments from The Voice came off camera when the judges had to say goodbye after she had lost in a Battle Round.

“After the result came through that I would not be moving on they were all really bummed they didn’t have their saves or steals,” Azkoul said. “They were like, we love you. I just felt so encouraged in that moment, really inspired.”



That inspiration was poured into her debut album, “Coffee Baby”, which she will release in it’s entirety in 2020. But on Friday she will unveil something she hopes takes her to the biggest stage yet of her life, her first career single “Sweet Soul”.

“My goal is the Grammy’s,” Azkouls said about her ambitions. “My song Sweet Soul could be the ticket.”

But before it’s her ticket, she’s hoping West Michigan will make it their ticket. Her hometown concert is Friday, November 29th at High Five GR on La Grave Avenue. Azkoul will release a number of new songs from her album and play some powerful covers.

Tickets are on sale now, they are $36 in advance or $40 at the door. It includes entry to the concert, champagne and dessert. You can buy tickets at www.eliseazkoul.com or by visiting her Instagram page, @eliseazkoul.