Local marijuana company hopes to make industry more inclusive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A well-known cannabis company is working to make the industry more inclusive.

Fluresh, which became the first recreational dispensary in Grand Rapids last year, has launched its Fluresh Accelerator program. It offers both educational and experiential opportunities over the course of a year for those who want to find success in the industry.

“We want to be an operator who has diverse suppliers and vendors, but we’re not seeing a great deal of them out there,” Denavvia Mojet, Fluresh corporate impact strategist and legal compliance manager, told News 8 Friday. “How cool would it be, even for ancillary businesses, to learn the cannabis industry, be able to pivot and then we’d be able to work with them right? It would allow us to satisfy some of our goals around vendor-supplier diversity. It would allow the industry to see more operators that look like the people that were targeted by the war on drugs and it would really allow us to see this market flourish in a way that elected officials, community members and people who voted for Prop. 1 really wanted.”

The inaugural program is already underway. Sessions focus on business aspects like licensing, compliance, and financing and mentorship meetings.

“It’s really, how do we take what we’ve got, right — which is this great deal of knowledge and expertise — and how do we leverage it to help people who don’t have it?” Mojet added.

If you are interested in getting involved, Mojet recommends signing up for email updates on Fluresh’s Community Impact page.