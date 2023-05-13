GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group called “Mothers on a Mission to Stop the Violence” held a dinner in Grand Rapids Saturday.

Its goal is to raise awareness to young people about the impact of violence in their community. It also aims to show how just one choice could affect the lives of many people.

Ellnora’s Kitchen on the city’s Southeast side hosted the event.

Activists were joined by a number of local government and police leaders, including Rep. Hillary Scholten and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

“This group, Mothers on a Mission, is really the epitome of strength and love. And to have these women, who have all experienced personal tragedy, get together, the day before Mother’s Day — also throughout the year — to look after the rest of the youth in the Grand Rapids community is very special. It’s a very special group, I’m very humbled to be here, it means a lot to me,” said Winstrom.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss was not in attendance but did issue a proclamation urging all residents to join her in recognizing the organization’s efforts to create a safer city.