GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The United States Department of Justice has awarded several grants as part of its Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime, Mark Totten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said.

“Fighting violent crime is one of our top priorities, especially at this moment when gunfire has become the #1 killer of our young people,” Totten said in a press release “We’re thrilled to see these grants given to multiple agencies across Michigan to help prevent and prosecute violent crime.”

In West Michigan, the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi was awarded $688,511 ($521,675 for hiring and $166,836 for equipment and training), the city of Portage was awarded $1 million, the city of White Cloud was awarded $125,000, Godfrey Lee Public School was awarded $500,000 and the Michigan Department of State Police was awarded $200,000.

“Law enforcement officers across the country are showing up every day to protect their communities in the face of unprecedented challenges,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a release. “These grants, which support the hiring of more than 1,700 new officers and make critical investments in school safety and crisis intervention efforts, will help provide local law enforcement agencies with the resources they need to keep their communities safe, support officers, and build public trust.”