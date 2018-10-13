Local gathering honors Trevor Slot on 7th anniversary of death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Walker community came together Oct. 13 to remember Officer Trevor Slot who was killed in the line of duty seven years ago today. (Stephanie Forth)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Walker community came together Oct. 13 to remember Officer Trevor Slot who was killed in the line of duty seven years ago today. (Stephanie Forth)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Walker community came together Saturday morning to remember one of their fallen.

On Oct. 13, 2011, Walker police officer Trevor Slot was killed while assisting a chase involving two bank robbery suspects. The suspects were later shot and killed by police.

On the seventh anniversary of his death, Slot's loved ones, fellow law enforcement and community members gathered at the Police Fire Memorial, which sits on the edge of Walker Central Park, to take time to honor his memory.

“He was a well-loved, well-respected officer,” Mayor of Walker Mark Huizenga said. “This is really a moment of pride for us as a city when we come together and remember and recognize Trevor for all of the work he did.”

Slot was 41 years old and served 16 years as an officer when he was killed. His wife, Kim Slot, died in 2015 after battling breast cancer.

Slot is survived by two daughters, who were among family who attended the memorial.

Though he did not personally know Slot, Huizenga recalls the “smirks of guys” reminiscing about Slot’s sense of humor at the annual Memorial Golf Outing.

“My fondest memories are things like going to the golf outing and seeing Trevor being recognized,” Huizenga said. “It’s the thoughts that remain in our hearts that really pull our community together.”

The event was a traditional police memorial, including bagpipes and a gun salute from fellow officers.