GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Farmers markets all across the country are celebrating National Farmers Market Week. With the rising food prices, there is no better time to celebrate your local vendors.

“We are all here to eat good food. We are all here to celebrate community and celebrate supporting our locally owned businesses,” said Dana Eardley, Fulton Street Market executive director.

The week gives these markets a chance to showcase how local farmers directly impact their communities by providing locally sourced and healthy food.

“Whatever you can do to support your local farmer, please do it because it is so important to us. It’s important to our family, and each one of my family members benefits through what you spend at my stall,” said Case Visser, co-owner of Visser Farms in Zeeland.

However, with prices at an all-time high, many are working hard to keep up.

“It’s an expensive time right now,” said Visser. “The supply chain has really affected us greatly. Fertilizer costs are up, and everything is up. Filling up your gas tank too. You are day-to-day costs of operation.”

To help with inflation and the increase in food prices, Fulton Street Farmers Market offers a handful of food-assistance programs.

The Michigan Farmers Market Association also has a tool on their website to find a farmers market near you.